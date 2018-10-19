Lawrence J. Pavelec

Lawrence J. Pavelec, CFA, is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas Company, Inc. He has 34 years of industry experience and has been at Nicholas Company for 15 years, where he is a portfolio manager for the Nicholas High Income Fund, Inc. He collaborates with the other senior members of the management committee on strategic initiatives for the company. He also serves as an analyst and client portfolio manager for the separately managed account equity portfolios. Mr. Pavelec’s career as a credit analyst and portfolio manager began in 1984 with M&I Investment Management Corp. Before joining Nicholas, he was with Brandes Investment Partners as the Co-Manager for Brandes Fixed Income Partners, serving as Portfolio Manager and Head of Marketing for the firm.