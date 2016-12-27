The Wall Street Transcript
Ronald D. Paul

Ronald D. Paul

Ronald D. Paul is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. He has served as Chairman since May 2008, and prior to that time was Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since the organization of the company since 1997. He also has served as Chairman of the board of directors of the bank since its organization. Since June 2006, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of the bank, and he served as Interim President of the bank from November 3, 2003 until January 26, 2004. Mr. Paul is President of Ronald D. Paul Companies, which is engaged in the business of real estate investment and management. He is active in private investments, including as Chairman of Bethesda Investments, Inc., a private venture capital fund. Mr. Paul was a Director of Allegiance Bank from 1990 until September 1997, and a Director of Allegiance Banc Corporation from 1990 until its acquisition by F&M, including serving as Vice Chairman of the board of directors from 1995. Mr. Paul is also active in various charitable organizations, including serving as Vice Chairman of the board of directors of the National Kidney Foundation from 1996 to 1997, and the Chairman from 2002 to 2003. In 2013, Mr. Paul was the recipient of the American Banker magazine Community Banker of the Year award, and in 2014 Mr. Paul was named Community Banker of the Year — East Region by the Independent Community Bankers of America. Previous honors include: Father of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, 2009; Washingtonian of the Year, 2010; and being inducted into the Washington Business Hall of Fame,2012. Mr. Paul and his wife recently created the Ron & Joy Paul Kidney Center at George Washington University.

