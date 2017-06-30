The Wall Street Transcript
Paul Ehrlichman

Ehrlichman, Paul

Paul Ehrlichman is the Head of Global Value at ClearBridge Investments, LLC and co-manages numerous global and international strategies. Mr. Ehrlichman has 34 years of investment industry experience. Prior to launching predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management in 2008, Mr. Ehrlichman spent 18 years at Brandywine Global Investment Management as Global Equity CIO and Managing Director. Earlier, Mr. Ehrlichman was a portfolio manager with Provident Capital Management and a securities analyst at First Pennsylvania Bank. Mr. Ehrlichman has a degree in finance and quantitative analysis from La Salle University.

Related Interviews:

Finding Upside in Companies with Undervalued Growth Potential
June 30, 2017

