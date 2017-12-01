Kelly Patrick

Kelly Patrick, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and currently co-manages Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited’s International Equity, Global Equity and All Countries Equity strategies. Mr. Patrick is also a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined the firm’s Montreal office as a Research Analyst in 2006 and became a Partner in 2009. Before joining the firm, Mr. Patrick was a Portfolio Manager at a private investment firm based in Montreal. He has also worked at CIBC World Markets and a private engineering firm, both based in Calgary. Mr. Patrick is a mentor for the McGill MBA program. He received a degree from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Concordia University.