Adam J. Patinkin

Adam J. Patinkin, CFA, is the Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of David Capital Partners, LLC, a Chicago-based investment firm that employs a value-oriented long/short equity investment strategy. Prior to founding David Capital Partners, LLC in June 2011, Mr. Patinkin was a member of the investment team at Sheffield Asset Management, LLC, a $500 million long/short equity hedge fund adviser. At Sheffield, Mr. Patinkin was responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities in public securities and commodities markets on a global basis. Mr. Patinkin specializes in cyclical industries and in businesses undergoing substantial structural or competitive change. His equity investment experience covers a wide range of sectors and is augmented by significant work involving commodities, credit, derivatives and special situations. Mr. Patinkin holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College with a double major in history and government in 2007.