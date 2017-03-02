The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Mahesh V. Patel

Patel, Mahesh V.

Mahesh V. Patel, Ph.D. is Chairman, President and CEO of Lipocine Inc. Dr. Patel has more than 25 years of technology and product development experience in the area of drug discovery support, drug delivery and product line extensions. Prior to co-founding Lipocine Inc. in 1997, Dr. Patel led drug delivery research and development at Pharmacia and Upjohn in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He received his M.S. in physical pharmacy at the University of Cincinnati and his Ph.D. in pharmaceutics from the University of Utah. His areas of expertise include strategic planning, technology assessment/development, technical management and product research and development.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, the CFO and the CEO: National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD)
Interview with the Wholesale Banking Executive: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Long-Term Structural Growth Stories
Finding Macro Opportunities in Emerging and Frontier Markets
Investing in Equities with an All-Cap Value Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Matching Psychology with Reality in the Banking Sector
Individual Bank Performance as Important as Macro Environment
Asset Management Space Contends with Regulatory Issues and Passive Product Trends
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This