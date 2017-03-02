Patel, Mahesh V.

Mahesh V. Patel, Ph.D. is Chairman, President and CEO of Lipocine Inc. Dr. Patel has more than 25 years of technology and product development experience in the area of drug discovery support, drug delivery and product line extensions. Prior to co-founding Lipocine Inc. in 1997, Dr. Patel led drug delivery research and development at Pharmacia and Upjohn in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He received his M.S. in physical pharmacy at the University of Cincinnati and his Ph.D. in pharmaceutics from the University of Utah. His areas of expertise include strategic planning, technology assessment/development, technical management and product research and development.