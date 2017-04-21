Kevin Pascoe

Kevin Pascoe is Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of National Health Investors, Inc. Mr. Pascoe joined National Health Investors, Inc. in June 2010. He has over 13 years of health care real estate background including his experience with General Electric’s Healthcare Financial Services from 2006 to 2010, where he most recently served as a Vice President. There he moved up through the organization while working on various assignments including relationship management, deal restructuring and special assets. Mr. Pascoe holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics from Middle Tennessee State University.