Eli Pars, CFA, is Co-Chief Investment Officer, Head of Alternative Strategies, Co-Head of Convertible Strategies and Senior Co-Portfolio Manager at Calamos Investments. As a Co-CIO, Mr. Pars is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. He also manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities. He is a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. He has 31 years of industry experience, including 11 at Calamos. Prior to returning to Calamos in 2013, he was a portfolio manager at Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners, where he co-managed a convertible arbitrage portfolio. Previously, he held senior roles at Mulligan Partners LLC, Ritchie Capital and SAM Investments/The Hampshire Company. Earlier in his career, he was a vice president and assistant portfolio manager at Calamos. He received a B.A. in English literature from the University of Illinois and an MBA with a specialization in finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

