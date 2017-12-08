Duane Parnham

Duane Parnham is President and CEO of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. Mr. Parnham brings vast expertise from his 30-plus year career in the mining and hydrocarbon industries. He specializes in finding, exploring and securing undervalued assets for early-stage ventures. Founding and developing several resource-focused companies, including UNX Energy, Temex Resources, Giyani Metals Corp, Forsys Metals and Canoe Mining Ventures, he has helped create over C$1.2 billion in shareholder value. In 2017, Mr. Parnham won the Ontario Premier’s Award for College Graduates — business category — for his career in mining, recognizing his significant economic and social contributions to society.