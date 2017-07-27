Pagonis, Dean

The Wall Street Transcript
Dean Pagonis is Research Analyst for Cove Street Capital. Mr. Pagonis joined Cove Street in 2014. During business school in 2013, he consulted on distressed assets for the private equity firm Origami Capital, after winning their $50,000 international prize for investment ideas. Prior to business school, Mr. Pagonis was an analyst at the asset management firm Fort Point Capital Partners in San Francisco. He began his career as an analyst at the Abraxas Corporation, where he provided research for the U.S. defense community and fund managers. Mr. Pagonis received his MBA at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and earned his B.A. in international studies from American University with Phi Beta Kappa honors.

July 27, 2017

