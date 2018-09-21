Tracy D. Pagliara

Tracy D. Pagliara is President and CEO of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Mr. Pagliara joined Global Power in April 2010 as General Counsel, Secretary and Vice President of Business Development and progressively advanced to his most recent position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Pagliara was with Gardner Denver, Inc., for eight years, where he served as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary and also assumed additional leadership responsibility for the compliance, human resources, environmental, health and safety, and insurance functions. Prior to joining Gardner Denver, Inc., Mr. Pagliara held positions of increasing responsibility in the legal departments of Verizon Communications/GTE Corporation and Kellwood Company. He eventually became Assistant General Counsel for each company. Mr. Pagliara is a director and serves on the audit, compensation, and nominating and corporate governance committees of Uranium Resources, Inc. He is a member of the Missouri and Illinois State Bars and is a Certified Public Accountant.