Gregory D. Padilla

Gregory D. Padilla, CFA, is Principal and Portfolio Manager – Global at Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. Gregory Padilla is a member of the Aristotle Capital research team and a veteran of the investment industry. Prior to joining Aristotle Capital, Mr. Padilla was Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Vinik Asset Management, LP; and Managing Director at Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC. Mr. Padilla earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Arizona State University, and his MBA with honors and concentration in investments and financial markets from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.