John V. Oyler

John V. Oyler is Founder, CEO and Chairman of BeiGene, Ltd. Mr. Oyler has served as CEO since founding BeiGene, Ltd. in 2010. Before that, he was Founder and CEO of BioDuro, LLC from 2005 to 2009; CEO of Galenea Corp., a Boston biotech started from MIT with funding from Otsuka, from 2002 to 2004; Founder and President of Telephia, Inc. from 1997 to 2002; and Co-CEO of Genta, Inc., a publicly traded oncology company that grew in late 1990s to $1.7 billion in market capitalization, from 1997 to 1998. He began his career at McKinsey & Company and received an MBA from Stanford University and a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.