The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

John V. Oyler

Oyler, John V.

John V. Oyler is Founder, CEO and Chairman of BeiGene, Ltd. Mr. Oyler has served as CEO since founding BeiGene, Ltd. in 2010. Before that, he was Founder and CEO of BioDuro, LLC from 2005 to 2009; CEO of Galenea Corp., a Boston biotech started from MIT with funding from Otsuka, from 2002 to 2004; Founder and President of Telephia, Inc. from 1997 to 2002; and Co-CEO of Genta, Inc., a publicly traded oncology company that grew in late 1990s to $1.7 billion in market capitalization, from 1997 to 1998. He began his career at McKinsey & Company and received an MBA from Stanford University and a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Oyler has served as CEO since founding BeiGene, Ltd. in 2010. Before that, he was Founder and CEO of BioDuro, LLC from 2005 to 2009; CEO of Galenea Corp., a Boston biotech started from MIT with funding from Otsuka, from 2002 to 2004; Founder and President of Telephia, Inc. from 1997 to 2002; and Co-CEO of Genta, Inc., a publicly traded oncology company that grew in late 1990s to $1.7 billion in market capitalization, from 1997 to 1998. He began his career at McKinsey & Company and received an MBA from Stanford University and a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (NASDAQ:AAAP)
Interview with the President and CEO: Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Interview with the CEO: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Enterprises Increase Spend in Software Development and Analytics
Steady Growth in Business Services Supported by Healthy Economy
Macro Outlook Positive for Business Services Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This