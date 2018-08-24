Ossino, Frank

The Wall Street Transcript
Frank Ossino is Senior Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and Sector Head of Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Ossino serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager of Newfleet’s Floating Rate Bank Loan, High Yield, and Flexible Credit Strategies in both separately managed and pooled vehicles as well as mutual fund and ETF formats through a number of subadvisory relationships. Additionally, Mr. Ossino is responsible for the structuring and management of Newfleet’s CLO platform. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2012, Mr. Ossino was a Portfolio Manager at Harford Investment Management Company from 2004 to 2011 and Hartford Funds subadviser Wellington Management in 2012, where he managed mutual funds focused on bank loans and a commingled bank loan portfolio for institutional investors. Previously, he held a variety of credit analyst and portfolio management positions at CIGNA from 2002 to 2004, HVB Bank from 2000 to 2002 and FleetBoston Financial from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Ossino earned his M.S. in international economics and finance from Brandeis University and Luigi Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, and a B.S. in economics, cum laude, from Brandeis University. He began his career in the investment industry in 1996.

Related Interviews:

Providing Stable Risk-Adjusted Income Through a Leveraged Finance ETF
August 24, 2018

