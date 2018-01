Ronald D. Ormand

Ronald D. Ormand is the Executive Chairman of the board of Lilis Energy, Inc. He brings more than 34 years of industry experience as an investment banker and energy executive. Mr. Ormand was a Co-Founder and senior executive at Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (NYSE:MHR), where he guided MHR from sub-$30 million enterprise value to over $3.2 billion in four and a half years when he departed.