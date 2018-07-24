Brooks O'Neil

Brooks O’Neil is a Senior Research Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets. Mr. O’Neil covers high-potential but underappreciated health care service and device companies. He has spent nearly 30 years in the equity capital markets and investment banking business focused primarily on emerging growth companies. O’Neil was at Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis for 15 years in institutional equity research, sales and investment banking and spent 10 years as a health care research analyst at Dougherty & Co. Mr. O’Neil was recognized by Thomson Reuters StarMine tracking as the number-one stock picker out of 65 analysts covering the health services sector twice while at Dougherty. Prior to his career in finance he began his career working in sales and marketing for Procter & Gamble, General Mills and American Express. Mr. O’Neil earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from The Tuck School at Dartmouth College.