Amin Omar

Amin Omar is Chief Operating Officer of Innovotech Inc. Dr. Omar is a biofilm expert, having completed his Ph.D. at Manchester University in England. He is responsible for meeting client needs through the provision of contract research services to a wide scope of companies, including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, consumer products and food processing. He also oversees the Research and Development Operations with regard to proprietary antimicrobial silver compounds. His team provides a range of services, including initial screening of antimicrobial candidates through to scientific studies for regulatory approval. His largest single client group is the medical device industry seeking standardized testing for antimicrobial coatings. This testing is used for regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He is responsible for the overall operation of the Innovotech laboratory.