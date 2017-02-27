Jay Olson

Jay Olson is Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering biotechnology at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Olsen was a member of the large-cap U.S. major and specialty pharmaceuticals team at Goldman Sachs, and arrived there after four years on the Institutional Investor-ranked large-cap global pharmaceuticals team at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC. Prior to Wall Street, Mr. Olson spent 18 years in the pharmaceutical industry, working for both Pfizer and Forest Laboratories in finance, marketing and business development. He received an MBA and an M.S. in chemical engineering from MIT, and a B.S. in chemical engineering from Tufts University.