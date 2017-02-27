The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Jay Olson

Olson, Jay

Jay Olson is Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering biotechnology at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Olsen was a member of the large-cap U.S. major and specialty pharmaceuticals team at Goldman Sachs, and arrived there after four years on the Institutional Investor-ranked large-cap global pharmaceuticals team at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC. Prior to Wall Street, Mr. Olson spent 18 years in the pharmaceutical industry, working for both Pfizer and Forest Laboratories in finance, marketing and business development. He received an MBA and an M.S. in chemical engineering from MIT, and a B.S. in chemical engineering from Tufts University.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Wholesale Banking Executive: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG)
Interview with the President and CEO: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEMKT:PED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Long-Term Structural Growth Stories
Finding Macro Opportunities in Emerging and Frontier Markets
Investing in Equities with an All-Cap Value Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Matching Psychology with Reality in the Banking Sector
Individual Bank Performance as Important as Macro Environment
Asset Management Space Contends with Regulatory Issues and Passive Product Trends
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This