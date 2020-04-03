Kellen O'Keefe

Kellen O’Keefe is Chief Strategy Officer at Flower One Holdings Inc. Leveraging over a decade of cannabis industry experience and a demonstrated history of success in the realms of strategic partnerships and brand development, Mr. O’Keefe is responsible for the oversight and execution of Flower One’s market strategies, including ongoing investor relations and the growth and development of the company’s Brand Partner portfolio. Prior to joining Flower One, Mr. O’Keefe was an early partner and the Senior Vice President of Business Development at MedMen — one of America’s leading cannabis retailers and premium brands. Here he played an instrumental role in growing the business, securing over $250 million in investment capital and sourcing over $250 million in M&A transactions. Over the course of his career, Mr. O’Keefe has worked closely with some of North America’s leading cannabis brands, including Cookies, Old Pal, GPen, Nature’s Lab Extracts, QOA and more. As one of the nation’s most steadfast proponents of marijuana legalization efforts at local, state and federal levels, Mr. O’Keefe regularly contributes both strategy, time and capital to the country’s leading advocacy groups. His interests lie in addressing issues pertaining to the reform of the criminal justice system to reduce mass incarceration and creating equal opportunity to those disproportionately displaced by drug laws in the United States.