O'Grady, Martin

Martin O’Grady is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Belmond Ltd. Mr. O’Grady joined Belmond Ltd. in February 2008 from Orion Capital Managers, a European real estate investment firm, where he was Chief Financial Officer. Previously he was Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Access, a European self-storage business. He also was previously with Security Capital European Realty, Jardine Matheson and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in senior financial positions. He began his career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Interview with the Executive Vice President & CFO: Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL)
April 04, 2018