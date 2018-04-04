Martin O'Grady

Martin O’Grady is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Belmond Ltd. Mr. O’Grady joined Belmond Ltd. in February 2008 from Orion Capital Managers, a European real estate investment firm, where he was Chief Financial Officer. Previously he was Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Access, a European self-storage business. He also was previously with Security Capital European Realty, Jardine Matheson and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in senior financial positions. He began his career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers.