Connor O’Brien

Connor O’Brien is the CEO and President of O’Shares ETF Investments. He has extensive global investment experience encompassing over 25 years of involvement in the U.S. and international markets, including 15 years in New York, in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets at Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch, and then in investment management. Mr. O’Brien is a graduate of Dartmouth College with an MBA and Middlebury College with a B.A. in physics and economics.