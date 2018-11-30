Brien M. O’Brien

Brien M. O’Brien is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Port Capital LLC. Prior to establishing Port Capital, Mr. O’Brien co-founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Advisory Research Inc., which under his leadership became one of the leading value investment firms in the country with over $12 billion AUM. Mr. O’Brien is the Chairman of the board of trustees at University of Chicago Medicine and also serves on the board of the University of Chicago. He is a member of the board of the National Parks Foundation and President of the board of trustees of the Sheriffs Meadow Foundation, an accredited land trust based in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Mr. O’Brien graduated with honors from Boston College with a B.S. in finance and theology.