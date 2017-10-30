Stuart Nutting

Stuart Nutting is Managing Director of the GPO Fund of Urgent International Inc. He was a managing director of UBS Investment Bank (VTX:UBSG) in the global equities business and was an executive director of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) where he was acting Head of Commonwealth Australia Securities LLC, its U.S. broker/dealer, with regulatory responsibility for equities, fixed income and U.S. private placements. He was a managing director at RBS (LON:RBS) in Stamford, Connecticut, and specialized in equities research sales of Australian securities to U.S. QIBs.