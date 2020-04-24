Norton, Jessamyn Larrabee

The Wall Street Transcript
Jessamyn Larrabee Norton, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer and Principal at Spinnaker Trust in Portland, Maine. She is the Chair of the investment committee, evaluating sector, factor, regional and asset-class allocations for the tactical ETF strategy. She is also the Portfolio Manager for two strategies. Earlier, she worked at Fidelity Management & Research; the Boston Company Asset Management; and Wellington Management Company. She received an undergraduate degree from Wheaton College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Using Recent Volatility as an Opportunity to Buy High-Quality Companies
April 24, 2020

