The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Yigal Nochomovitz

Nochomovitz, Yigal

Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D. is a Director and Smid-Cap Biotech Analyst at Citigroup Investment Research & Analysis. Dr. Nochomovitz has covered the ophthalmology space as well as other disease areas including oncology, rare disease, nephrology, hematology and infectious disease over his career on the sell side. Prior to Citigroup Investment Research & Analysis, Dr. Nochomovitz worked at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and has covered the biotech sector as both a Senior Analyst and an Associate since 2008. Prior to joining Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., he worked for Morgan Stanley on the large-cap biotech team where he covered several midcap oncology names. Earlier in his career, Dr. Nochomovitz worked at Rodman & Renshaw and began working on the sell side at Susquehanna International. Prior to joining Wall Street, he was a postdoc at the Center for Studies in Physics and Biology at The Rockefeller University. He holds a Ph.D. in biophysics from the University of California San Francisco and has an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Brown University.

Related Interviews:

Data is King for Development-Stage Biotech Companies
April 21, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and President: Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
Interview with the Chief Accounting Officer and the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Data is King for Development-Stage Biotech Companies
Biotech Space Lining Up for New Product Cycle
Enterprises Increase Spend in Software Development and Analytics
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This