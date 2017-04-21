Yigal Nochomovitz

Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D. is a Director and Smid-Cap Biotech Analyst at Citigroup Investment Research & Analysis. Dr. Nochomovitz has covered the ophthalmology space as well as other disease areas including oncology, rare disease, nephrology, hematology and infectious disease over his career on the sell side. Prior to Citigroup Investment Research & Analysis, Dr. Nochomovitz worked at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and has covered the biotech sector as both a Senior Analyst and an Associate since 2008. Prior to joining Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., he worked for Morgan Stanley on the large-cap biotech team where he covered several midcap oncology names. Earlier in his career, Dr. Nochomovitz worked at Rodman & Renshaw and began working on the sell side at Susquehanna International. Prior to joining Wall Street, he was a postdoc at the Center for Studies in Physics and Biology at The Rockefeller University. He holds a Ph.D. in biophysics from the University of California San Francisco and has an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Brown University.