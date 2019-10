Dane Nielson

Dane Nielson is a Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Mr. Nielson is a global research analyst covering Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. He is also Lead Analyst on the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX). He joined Grandeur Peak Global Advisors in 2017. Mr. Nielson received a B.S. degree in finance from Brigham Young University.