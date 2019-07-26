Brandon M. Nelson

Brandon M. Nelson, Senior Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the portfolio management of Calamos Investments LLC’s small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than 22 years of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund (MUTF:CTSIX) today. He is also a member of the Calamos investment committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Mr. Nelson joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Nelson was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a research analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a portfolio manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.