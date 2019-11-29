The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Maurizio Napoli

Napoli, Maurizio

Maurizio Napoli is President and CEO of Crystal Lake Mining Corporation. He is an accomplished professional geologist with over 33 years of experience in the mineral exploration business. He began his career studying gold mineralization in Northern Ontario with the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. Subsequently, he worked for 30 years with Inco Ltd. and Vale Canada in the Thompson and Sudbury nickel camps and with their North American and Global Exploration groups exploring for Archean greenstone gold, magmatic-hosted nickel-copper, uranium and porphyry-style copper systems. Mr. Napoli is an experienced exploration program manager from grassroots and brownfield exploration through to discovery and resource definition. He managed large exploration programs for Vale Canada and Sudbury Basin groups. The exploration teams Mr. Napoli worked with enjoyed large world-class economic discoveries in the Abitibi Belt, Thompson and Sudbury. Mr. Napoli, who graduated with honors in 1983 and received his master’s degree from Laurentian University in 2003, is a registered professional geologist with the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the President and CEO: Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIOCF)
November 29, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Libero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCMF)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Interview with the President and Director: Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Derivatives Overlay Strategy to Enhance Yield or Modify Risk
Generating Income from Good-Quality Asian Equities
Investing in Attractively Valued Gold Equities
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Gold Positioned to Outperform in a Low-Inflation Environment
Positive on Gold and Expecting Higher Prices in 2020
Trade War Tensions Driving Demand Uncertainty and Price Volatility
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 