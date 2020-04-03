Sudhir Nanda

Sudhir Nanda is a Portfolio Manager and the head of the Quantitative Equity Group for T. Rowe Price. He is President of the Investment Advisory Committees of the QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity, QM US Value Equity, QM US Small- and Mid-Cap Core Equity, and QM Global Equity Strategies. He is a vice president and member of the Investment Advisory Committees for the Capital Appreciation, Diversified Mid-Cap Growth and Institutional Global Value Equity Strategies. In addition, he is a member of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. Dr. Nanda is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. He received a B.A. degree from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi; an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta; and a Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts.