Hessam Nadji

Hessam Nadji is President and Chief Executive Officer of Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a leading commercial real estate firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. He joined Marcus & Millichap in 1996 as Vice President of research and advisory services and helped position the firm as a leading provider of research on market trends, analyses and property expertise. Over the years, his role expanded to include marketing and strategy, enabling him to play a key role in establishing and growing Marcus & Millichap’s national brand. In 2010, Mr. Nadji assumed the leadership role for the firm’s national specialty brokerage divisions, which grew rapidly under his leadership. Mr. Nadji also played a leading role in the preparation and execution of the firm’s IPO in 2013 as Marcus & Millichap’s Chief Strategy Officer. He was named President and CEO in April 2016. Mr. Nadji is frequently sourced on behalf of the firm by national business media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Investor’s Business Daily, Real Estate Forum, CNBC, Fox Business TV, Bloomberg TV and numerous commercial real estate publications. Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, Mr. Nadji was Senior Vice President at Grubb & Ellis, where he began his career in 1986. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in information management and computer science from City University in Seattle. Mr. Nadji is a member of the National Multi Housing Council executive committee, the Urban Land Institute, the International Council of Shopping Centers and NAIOP.