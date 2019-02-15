Marcy D. Mutch

Marcy D. Mutch is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. She previously served as the bank’s Investor Relations Officer since its highly successful initial public offering in 2010. Joining the community bank as Vice President of Corporate Tax in 2006, Ms. Mutch rose through the ranks to Senior Vice President in 2014 and to her current role in 2015. Ms. Mutch contributes more than 30 years of financial industry experience and expertise to First Interstate. Prior to joining the bank, she served in tax and finance positions with Citizens Development Company and as a tax manager for Eide Bailly LLP. She earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Montana State University-Billings in Billings, Montana.