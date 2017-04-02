Mulvey, Jim

The Wall Street Transcript
Jim Mulvey is lead Portfolio Manager for Markston International LLC’s U.S. Large Cap Value product, and Co-Portfolio Manager for Markston’s All Cap and S&P 500 Active product platforms. He has over 24 years of experience in the investment management industry and has a degree in economics from New York University. He began his career as a value-oriented analyst at Dominick & Dominick and, later, at Shelby Cullom Davis & Company’s Value Group. In 1996, he founded Endurance Capital and managed over $2.5 billion in his Large Cap Value product.

