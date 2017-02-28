The Wall Street Transcript
Michael A. Mullen is the Chief Executive Officer of National Holdings Corporation. In addition, he is Chairman of the board to National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management Inc., vFinance Investments, National Insurance Corporation and Gilman Ciocia Tax & Financial Planning. Mr. Mullen began his career in 1986. He built his business with a focus of investing in biotechnology companies. Over more than 25 years, Mr. Mullen has led or participated in over 100 banking transactions that have raised in excess of $1 billion of capital for biotechnology companies.

