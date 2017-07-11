Iman Movahed

Iman Movahed is Director of Global Equities and Portfolio Manager of Emerging and Frontier Markets at Decatur Capital Management Inc. Mr. Movahed is responsible for the management of the firm’s emerging and frontier international equity portfolios. Mr. Movahed also is on the investment strategy, best execution and portfolio committees. Earlier, Mr. Movahed was the founding member of Coral Tree Asset Management and was a partner at Los Angeles Capital Management. He received an MBA from UCLA, a master’s degree in economics from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA.