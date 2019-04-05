Greg Mount

Greg Mount joined Red Lion Hotel Corporation (NYSE:RLH) as President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2014. He brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to RLH and, prior to joining the company, served as President of Richfield Hospitality, Sceptre Hospitality and Richfield Hospitality China, where he executed a number of strategic deals, including the acquisition and merger of Whiteboards Labs into Sceptre Hospitality. Previously, he held senior roles at Sage Hospitality, as well as Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, where he led the full-service division responsible for developing franchises and management contracts for the Westin, Sheraton, Four Points by Sheraton, Le Meridien and Luxury Collection brands in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Before joining Starwood, Mr. Mount held senior operating positions at Interstate Hotels Corporation and Marriott International Hotels, working his way up through a number of hotel and regional management positions before moving into development.