Hans C. Mosesmann

Mosesmann, Hans C.

Hans C. Mosesmann is a Managing Director at Rosenblatt Securities Inc. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Mosesmann was an electrical engineer who spent a decade working at chipmakers Texas Instruments and Advanced Micro Devices before moving to Wall Street in 1996. Mr. Mosesmann spent a decade at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. covering the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, he worked as an Equity Analyst for several boutiques including Needham &amp; Company, LLC, Volpe Brown Whelan & Co. and Soundview Securities, as well as Prudential Securities. Mr. Mosesmann holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Florida and an MBA in finance from Loyola University of Maryland.

