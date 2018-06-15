Mosesmann, Hans C.

Hans C. Mosesmann is a Managing Director at Rosenblatt Securities Inc. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Mosesmann was an electrical engineer who spent a decade working at chipmakers Texas Instruments and Advanced Micro Devices before moving to Wall Street in 1996. Mr. Mosesmann spent a decade at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. covering the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, he worked as an Equity Analyst for several boutiques including Needham & Company, LLC, Volpe Brown Whelan & Co. and Soundview Securities, as well as Prudential Securities. Mr. Mosesmann holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Florida and an MBA in finance from Loyola University of Maryland.
Data Center and Cloud Markets Stronger Than Expected in Semiconductor Space
June 15, 2018