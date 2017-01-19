Nathan Moser

Nathan Moser, CFA, is Portfolio Manager of Pax World Funds Series Trust for Pax World Investments. He serves as Portfolio Manager of the Pax Small Cap Fund and the Pax Mid Cap Fund. Mr. Moser is also a member of the portfolio management team for the Pax Balanced Fund. He joined Pax World in 2008 from Citizens Funds, where he worked for six years, first as an equity analyst and then as Portfolio Manager. Mr. Moser is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College.