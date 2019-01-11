Mosby, Marty

The Wall Street Transcript
Marty Mosby is Director of Banking and Equity Strategies at Vining Sparks IBG, LP, Research Division. Mr. Mosby has been, since July 8, 2014, at Vining Sparks where he covers large-cap banks at the firm. Prior to this, Mr. Mosby was an analyst at Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division. He was employed at the firm until June 2014 and covered the financial industry group. Previously, Mr. Mosby was a senior research analyst at FTN Midwest Securities Corp., Research Division since November 2008. Before that, he was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Manager at First Horizon National Corporation from 2003 to 2007. Mr. Mosby was also the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning, ALCO Chairperson and Chief Economist at the firm. As Chief Financial Officer, he directed the Treasury, Tax, Controller, Merger and Acquisition, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Departments. Mr. Mosby helped First Horizon National Corporation acquire or divest more than 25 companies and raised over $1.5 billion in capital. Prior to this, he was in strategic planning and investor relations from 1994 to 2003, and in asset and liability management from 1988 to 1994. Mr. Mosby was ranked first by Integrity Research and Investors’ performance, won Bank Analyst Annual Best Investor Relations at a Mid-Cap Bank award twice and was recognized by Investor Relations Magazine for one of the best roadshows of any midsize company. Mr. Mosby received a master’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in economics from The University of Memphis.

Related Interviews:

Still Somewhat Bullish on Banks Despite the Market’s Perception
January 11, 2019

