Todd Morris

Todd Morris is an international growth Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Polen Capital. Mr. Morris joined Polen Capital in 2011, and has been a research analyst and the Director of Research. Earlier, he worked in research and marketing with Prudential Insurance and Millennium Global Asset Management, respectively, and served for seven years in the U.S. Navy. During his naval career, Mr. Morris navigated a warship on three deployments, taught at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and served with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Mr. Morris received a B.S. in history from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from Columbia Business School.