The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Dwain Morris-Irvin

Morris-Irvin, Dwain

Dwain Morris-Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, is President, Biotech & Health Services Division of Innovest Global, Inc. Dr. Morris-Irvin is an active participant in many biotechnology and health science endeavors and is an expert including patent generation in such areas as treatments for Parkinson’s disease, brain cancer and even cosmetic application of advanced bioscience. He is also an expert in the physical operations of laboratories and hospitals. He received his Ph.D. from UCLA School of Medicine, a master’s degree in public health from UCLA School of Public Health and trained at The Wallenberg Neuroscience Center at Lund University in Lund, Sweden. He was also a professor, faculty member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Department of Neurosurgery. Dr. Morris-Irvin’s Ph.D. is in pharmacology and developmental neuroscience with an emphasis on neural stem cell fate and differentiation. His research focused on neural development and notch signaling in mammalian neural stem cells. He also worked as an NIH/NINDS postdoctoral fellow in Dr. Anders Bjorklund laboratory in Lund, Sweden. There, his focus was on research projects that investigated the potential role of cell replacement therapy for patients with Parkinson’s disease. They developed several protocols for the efficient generation of dopaminergic neurons from forebrain and ventral midbrain stem and progenitor cells. Additionally, Dr. Morris-Irvin led research investigations in the role of adaptive immunity in Parkinson’s disease. He also developed two patents in the area of immunotherapy for brain tumor patients, specifically glioblastoma multiforme — GBM. His research team focused on molecular mechanisms that impart therapeutic resistance in cancer cells, including cancer stem cells. They utilized this data to develop novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
October 05, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Waiting for the Market to Have a Vastly Different Opinion
Managing an ETF Dedicated to the Utilities Sector
Finding Good Ideas in All Market Conditions
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 