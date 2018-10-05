Dwain Morris-Irvin

Dwain Morris-Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, is President, Biotech & Health Services Division of Innovest Global, Inc. Dr. Morris-Irvin is an active participant in many biotechnology and health science endeavors and is an expert including patent generation in such areas as treatments for Parkinson’s disease, brain cancer and even cosmetic application of advanced bioscience. He is also an expert in the physical operations of laboratories and hospitals. He received his Ph.D. from UCLA School of Medicine, a master’s degree in public health from UCLA School of Public Health and trained at The Wallenberg Neuroscience Center at Lund University in Lund, Sweden. He was also a professor, faculty member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Department of Neurosurgery. Dr. Morris-Irvin’s Ph.D. is in pharmacology and developmental neuroscience with an emphasis on neural stem cell fate and differentiation. His research focused on neural development and notch signaling in mammalian neural stem cells. He also worked as an NIH/NINDS postdoctoral fellow in Dr. Anders Bjorklund laboratory in Lund, Sweden. There, his focus was on research projects that investigated the potential role of cell replacement therapy for patients with Parkinson’s disease. They developed several protocols for the efficient generation of dopaminergic neurons from forebrain and ventral midbrain stem and progenitor cells. Additionally, Dr. Morris-Irvin led research investigations in the role of adaptive immunity in Parkinson’s disease. He also developed two patents in the area of immunotherapy for brain tumor patients, specifically glioblastoma multiforme — GBM. His research team focused on molecular mechanisms that impart therapeutic resistance in cancer cells, including cancer stem cells. They utilized this data to develop novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients.