Alex Morozov

Alex Morozov, CFA, is the Director of European equity research at Morningstar. In this capacity, Mr. Morozov leads the team of Europe-based analysts, covering European and global companies across all major sectors of the economy. Prior to his current role, Mr. Morozov was a head of the global health care equity research team at Morningstar, where he led a team of 10 health care analysts, covering more than 150 companies across the health care sector worldwide. In addition to being responsible for team stock recommendations, research quality and consistency, as well as analyst development, Mr. Morozov has been frequently featured in various media and print media, including CNBC, Reuters, Fox Business and others. He has performed public speaking engagements on health care trends at several conferences, including various CFA events. Prior to this position, Mr. Morozov served as Senior Equity Analyst, covering medical instruments, life sciences and diagnostics industries. Before joining Morningstar in May 2006, he worked in the insurance industry. Mr. Morozov holds a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in mathematics from the University of Missouri. He has been a CFA charterholder since 2005.