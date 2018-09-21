The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Mark D. Morelli

Morelli, Mark D.

Mark D. Morelli is President and Chief Executive Office of Columbus McKinnon Corporation. He joined the Columbus McKinnon executive team in February 2017. Mr. Morelli served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Brooks Automation from 2012 to 2016. Previous to his role at Brooks Automation, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Conversion Devices, an alternative energy company. Prior to that, Mr. Morelli was with United Technologies from 1993 to 2007, where he progressed through product management, marketing, strategy and increasing responsibilities of general management. His last assignment was as President of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Mr. Morelli began his career as a U.S. Army officer and helicopter pilot, serving as a company commander of an attack helicopter unit. In addition to graduating from the U.S. Army Flight School, Mr. Morelli also earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Science degree in management from the M.I.T. Sloan School of Management.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the President and CEO: Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)
September 21, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)
Interview with the President and CEO: inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Assessing the Small-Cap Space by Meeting with Management Teams
Creating Long-Term Wealth Through the Preservation of Capital
Seeking Growth in Large Caps with Dominant Market Shares
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller Industrials Able to Capitalize on Strong End-Market Demand
Demand Growth and Optimism in the Industrial Sector
A Positive Outlook on Smaller Defense Names
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 