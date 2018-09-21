Mark D. Morelli

Mark D. Morelli is President and Chief Executive Office of Columbus McKinnon Corporation. He joined the Columbus McKinnon executive team in February 2017. Mr. Morelli served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Brooks Automation from 2012 to 2016. Previous to his role at Brooks Automation, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Conversion Devices, an alternative energy company. Prior to that, Mr. Morelli was with United Technologies from 1993 to 2007, where he progressed through product management, marketing, strategy and increasing responsibilities of general management. His last assignment was as President of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Mr. Morelli began his career as a U.S. Army officer and helicopter pilot, serving as a company commander of an attack helicopter unit. In addition to graduating from the U.S. Army Flight School, Mr. Morelli also earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Science degree in management from the M.I.T. Sloan School of Management.