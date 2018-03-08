Peter Molloy

Peter Molloy is Chief Executive Officer of Race Oncology Ltd. Peter Molloy graduated from the University of Melbourne as a microbiologist and biochemist, and then worked for 18 years in the pharmaceutical industry. At the Australian pharmaceutical company Faulding, he managed several Faulding subsidiaries before joining Pharmacia — now Pfizer — as Managing Director of its Australia and NZ operations, where he managed four pharmaceutical marketing divisions including the oncology business. Promoted to Vice President of Strategic Marketing, he was then responsible for Pharmacia’s marketing strategy and portfolio across 22 countries throughout Asia Pacific and Latin America. Subsequently, he served as CEO of three biotechnology companies — Biota Holdings Ltd., SLIL Biomedical Corp. and Florigene Ltd. — where he managed numerous R&D programs, raised substantial equity funding and executed four pharmaceutical partnerships. During his tenure as CEO of the ASX-listed company Biota Holdings Ltd., the company’s market value grew from approximately $30 million to nearly $300 million in three and a half years. During his career, he has managed eight biotechnology or pharmaceutical businesses, launched 23 pharmaceutical products and executed 40 international licensing or distribution deals. He holds a B.S. from the University of Melbourne and an MBA from the University of Adelaide. He is also a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has served on several Australian and U.S. boards.