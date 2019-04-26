Ronnie Moas

Ronnie Moas is the Founder and Director of Research at Standpoint Research, Inc. He started Standpoint Research in 2004. He began his career on Wall Street as an analyst and market strategist at Herzog Heine Geduld. Earlier, he worked at Shuki Weiss International Concert Productions where a few of his production credits included the Haifa Seaport Blues Festival, Bob Dylan, Radiohead, Buddy Guy and Suede. Mr. Moas was a sergeant in the Israeli army from 1987 till 1990. Mr. Moas received an MBA from Baruch College and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business with honors from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.