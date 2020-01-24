The Wall Street Transcript
Anthony Minopoli

Minopoli, Anthony

Anthony Minopoli is President and Chief Investment Officer of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors. Mr. Minopoli joined the Knights of Columbus in 2005 and is responsible for the day-to-day management of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors — KoCAA — General Account investment portfolio and mutual fund strategies. Mr. Minopoli is also responsible for overseeing the internal investment staff and the fixed income and preferred stock investment strategies. In his role as CIO, Mr. Minopoli provides oversight for the investment managers in the KoCAA defined benefit pension plan, defined contribution plan and charitable assets, all of which are externally managed. Mr. Minopoli also oversees the complete institutional business portfolio of Boston Advisors, after acquiring the firm in October 2019. Prior to joining the Knights of Columbus, Mr. Minopoli spent 18 years at Evaluation Associates, with the last 10 years in the role of Senior Consultant. Mr. Minopoli worked with a wide array of pension and foundation clients including Colgate-Palmolive, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Albertson’s, Con Edison, M&T Bank, Teagle Foundation, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and the National Football League. Mr. Minopoli received both his B.S. degree in finance and his MBA from the University of Bridgeport.

Protecting Capital Through Portfolios That Comply with Catholic Principles
January 24, 2020

