Milligan, Brian D.

Brian D. Milligan, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Ave Maria Mutual Funds. Mr. Milligan is Lead Portfolio Manager of the Ave Maria Growth Fund. He is also a research analyst responsible for equity research functions for the firm with a focus on growth companies. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Milligan was an analyst with Standard & Poor’s. Mr. Milligan has a Bachelor of Science degree from Trine University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a CFA charterholder.