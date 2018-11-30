Tom Miller

Tom Miller, CFA, is Director and Portfolio Manager of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund at Brookfield Investment Management Inc. Tom Miller has eight years of experience and is a director of Brookfield’s global infrastructure equities team. He is responsible for covering North American infrastructure securities focusing on MLPs and the energy infrastructure sector. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he worked at FactSet. Mr. Miller holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University.