Lowell G. Miller

Lowell G. Miller founded Miller/Howard Investments Inc., where he is Chief Investment Officer, in 1984. He is the author of three books on investing, including The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth. He has also written on financial topics for The New York Times Magazine and has been a guest on Louis Rukeyser’s “Wall Street Week.” He received a B.A. in philosophy from Sarah Lawrence College and is a graduate of New York University School of Law.