Miller, Kevin R.

Kevin R. Miller is CEO of Systelligence, LLC and Portfolio Manager of The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy Funds. Mr. Miller is responsible for the investment oversight of the six E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy — RMS — mutual funds. His career in the securities industry began in 1986 as a registered representative assisting individual clients and qualified plans with the proper asset selection and allocation. In 1997, he launched an open architecture platform of investments so his clients could have access to some of the best investments in the industry. In 2007, Mr. Miller wrote and programmed The E-Valuator investment analytical software. The software proved to be a game changer for his clients, which drove him to create a software company, The E-Valuator, LLC, in 2013. This software is the driving force behind the investment analytics involved with The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy Funds. Today, The E-Valuator investment analytical software is also sold as a planning tool to advisers throughout the United States. In February 2012, Mr. Miller launched The E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy collective trust funds. The superior performance generated by these collective trust funds, as well as client demand, drove him to transition these funds from collective trust funds into 1940 Act open-end mutual funds in May 2016. He is a graduate of Northern State University where he earned a B.S. in business management and marketing, and has obtained multiple industry designations over his 30-plus years in the industry. Mr. Miller is a frequent speaker at investment conferences across the United States and has appeared in multiple trade journals, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investment News and FA Magazine, as well as live media appearances on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg radio and Cheddar TV.

Using Analytical Software to Select Investments for a Fund-of-Funds Approach
July 27, 2018

