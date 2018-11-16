Benjamin Miller

Benjamin Miller is Managing Director at Underhill Investment Management, LLC. He joined Underhill Investment Management as an investment professional in the fall of 2013 with over 20 years’ experience in the investment industry. Prior to joiningUnderhill Investment Management, Mr. Miller was a portfolio manager with Seasons Capital and Millennium Management. He entered the securities industry in 1992 with Cowen and Company and has in-depth analysis experience in a variety of industries. Prior to entering the securities industry, Mr. Miller developed business operational experience as a retailer in the sporting goods industry. Mr. Miller earned a B.A. in economics from Oberlin College. He lives in San Francisco with his wife and two daughters.